MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – The Village of Mt. Zion is under a snow emergency through the end of the weekend.
Parking is not allowed on Mt. Zion streets during the emergency, which is active from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday. People who leave vehicles on streets will be subject to parking fines and potentially towing fees.
“No person shall park, or cause or permit to be parked, abandon (or) leave unattended any vehicle of any kind on village streets,” village leaders said in a press release. “The Mt. Zion Police Department has the authority to tow at owners expense any vehicle parked on a village street in violation of these declared snow emergency.”
The weather will create a “serious public hazard” for transportation, fire, police and other vital facilities, the release said.