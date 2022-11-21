MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - At the Four Star Family Restaurant in Mt. Zion, family is everything. It’s even in the name.
“It’s Four Star*Family*Restaurant for a reason. We don’t meet strangers here, everyone is family. You come in and we’re treating you the same as the last time you were here,” said server Amanda Turnbo.
Turnbo has been a server at Four Star for over 12 years. For her and the rest of the diner staff, the customers are the backbone of the restaurant.
That’s the reason Four Star hosts a free Thanksgiving meal for anyone that walks in the door.
“We started doing a Thanksgiving meal for the community because without the community, there would be no Four Star,” said Turnbo.
It’s a way of saying thanks and giving the community what they need. Whether it’s a warm meal, a day off from cooking and cleaning, or just good company.
“Basically, we want everyone to get fed for Thanksgiving and feel like they’re not alone,” she added.
This year, plates will be served from 11 am to 2 pm on Thanksgiving Day.
“It’s a homestyle traditional meal. You’re going to have turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, your choice of soup or salad and then a soda or a drink,” said Turnbo.
If you plan on attending, Four Star asks that you arrive at 11 a.m. or later because they will be serving breakfast for customers earlier that morning.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.