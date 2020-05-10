MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Mother's Day is a special day for many, but it was extra special for one family in central Illinois.
This Mt. Zion family also celebrated three birthdays today. Melinda Dariak said she hadn't seen her mother, Linda, who lives in a nursing home, since the Stay-At-Home order was put in place. So Melinda and the rest of her family decided to surprise her at the nursing home for her 73rd birthday.
Well she also shares birthdays with her twin granddaughters Arianna and Adrianna, who turned 23 today. And get this, Arianna is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom.
"She's never gotten to see her great granddaughter and it was very emotional and she was very shocked, said Dariak. "It was bittersweet. I was happy that we could do what we could to cheer her up. She's been pretty down..I'm sure most of the community has because you know, they don't get to see their family, or their loved ones or their friends."
There was even a special guest appearance from Mickey Mouse.
"She was in such shock," said Dariak. "They had brought her out to the dining room to eat because they were celebrating Mother's Day for everyone...not only did it make my mother's day but it made everyone's day to see Mickey Mouse."
