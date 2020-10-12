MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A staff member at Mt. Zion Grade School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee worked around students during the week of Oct. 5, according to a letter sent out to the Mt. Zion district family by Superintendent Dr. Travis R. Roundcount. He said the district has been working with the Macon County Health Department on contact tracing efforts.
As WAND-TV previously reported, the Mt. Zion district had a high school student test positive for COVID-19 earlier in October.
In Roundcount's words, the district is taking the following steps following this COVID-19 case:
- The district will identify and notify close contacts (i.e., persons within six feet of a COVID-positive individual for 15 minutes or longer).
- Leaders are working with the health department to place staff members and students identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case(s) in quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Macon County Health Department.
- Ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluating illness reports to identify possible outbreaks promptly.
- The school has been cleaned several times in the last week, and the school district will ensure there is proper cleaning and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
In addition, Roundcount's words described the following safe practices in responding to COVID-19 cases:
- Students and staff who are ill with COVID-like symptoms will promptly be placed in a separate supervised area away from others until they can be sent home.
- Students are required to wear face coverings at all times, as previously directed and per school policy.
- Staff are required to wear face coverings while in contact with children and other staff in the facility.
- Staff is continuously sanitizing high-touch surfaces, including door handles, stair rails, sink faucets, etc.
- Staff has removed items that cannot be frequently or adequately disinfected.
- Staff is teaching students the importance of face coverings, social distancing, and proper handwashing:
- Students are discouraged from sharing personal items, e.g., water bottles.
- Students are learning new ways to greet each other without touching.
- Students are reminded to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and to cover coughs and sneezes.
- Students will be taught to wash their hands frequently and properly, following CDC guidelines on handwashing.
- As it receive more information from the Department of Public Health and other entities, the district will implement additional recommendations and guidelines.
"As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms," Roundcount said. :Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately. If your child has had close contact with a known case of COVID-19, keep the child at home and notify your primary healthcare provider, school, and your local health department.
"We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures to protect your children, families, and our staff and their families. For any questions or concerns, please contact us."
Roundcount said education services will continue as they were scheduled.
