DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt. Zion High School Key Club spent their Monday morning beautifying the courtyard at the Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy building.
High school students involved with the volunteer club helped add new plants and flowers to the building's courtyard.
"Our former president actually started this project," said Elisa Lewis, Mt. Zion High School's Key Club Advisor. "He and I sat down and filled out a grant application, which I think is amazing that high school students got the opportunity to find out what it's like to apply for a grant."
The Mt. Zion Key Club was one of only 45 high schools worldwide to receive a grant from Key Club International this year.
"I've been a part of this club since I was a freshman and I just think it's a really good way to give back to the community and just to get involved," commented MZHS's Key Club President, Ellie Fritzsche. "It's also just a nice thing to do with your friends. It's a lot more fun to be out here gardening than at school sometimes."
The club raised around $1,000 in addition to the grant it received through dessert and doughnut fundraisers.
The students picked the courtyard because it is often used during counseling sessions and wanted to give the children a calming environment when they are going through hard times.
Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy helps at-risk children and adults by providing multiple services such as counseling and advocacy programs.
