CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Mt. Zion High School student snagged first prize in the 2019 Congressional Art Competition for the 13th District.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced Kaelyn Albert, a junior at Mt. Zion High School, took first prize.
Second place went to Alana Brown, a sophomore at Urbana High School, and third place was awarded to Zachary Cable, a student at the LCCC YouthBuild in Godfrey.
The first place submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for one year. Albert will also be invited to attend the official ceremony in Washington, DC.
The second and third place submissions will be displayed in Davis' office.
There were 21 submissions for this year's competition.