MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Mt. Zion man lost his life after a Macon County rollover crash, deputies said.
The single vehicle rollover crash happened overnight into Tuesday morning in the area of Riley Road and Route 51. The Macon County Sheriff's Office said they responded at 6:47 a.m. Tuesday and found the man alive.
He was transported to a hospital, where he then died.
A toxicology report is pending and the name will be released later from the coroner's office.
