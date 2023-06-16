MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — A muscle car is safely back home after a wild ride across the Midwest.
A Decatur doctor's car was stolen from the Bloomington Airport last fall, and he thought it was gone for good. But Friday, it finally made its way back into his driveway.
Derin Rominger bought his Dodge Challenger Hellcat in 2016, and kept it in pristine condition.
"Its never seen snow, ice, it's kept in the garage in the wintertime. I'll drive it in the rain, but otherwise it's a warm weather car," Rominger told WAND News.
But last September, he flew out of the Bloomington Airport and came back days later, to find it gone.
"Along came a shuttle driver and asked what I was doing, and he recognized that I was looking for my car. So we went up to the main building where he showed me a plastic bag full of shattered glass—that was all that was left," Rominger explained.
With no security cameras, and few leads, Rominger mailed in his keys and title to the insurance company. But a few months later, the insurance company called back.
"Got a call from State Farm on Tuesday, I believe it was, wanting to know if I had heard anything further from law enforcement. Well no, why? 'Well, we think we found your car in Minnesota, and we have someone in custody,'" Rominger said.
The Washington County State's Attorney said police saw the car driving with no plates. When officers went to pull over the 24-year-old driver, he took off, leading police on a chase through Minneapolis.
"Minnesota is not a place to run from police. They had sheriff's, police, state police, a helicopter in the air and cameras on the highway tracking my car," Rominger explained.
Police arrested the driver, and seized the car. State Farm said it couldn't sell him the car, because the case was closed, but explained it would be going up for auction.
"Tuesday this week went live with it. There were 3,000 participants, internationally. We saw people bidding from Mexico, Honduras, Yemen, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Poland, all over the world," Rominger told WAND News.
Despite his nerves, he jumped into the online bid and won. The car was dropped off Friday, and now he can't wait to get behind the wheel again.
"Its a fun car to drive. Now, it's got a lot of power, and some of it is just the fun of knowing you have access to the power—even if you don't use it that much," Rominger said.
The car will have to go through extra inspections, because it was involved in a crash. Rominger wanted to thank Bloomington Police, Washington County Sheriff's Office and State Farm for helping return his beloved car back home.
