MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A group of Mt. Zion neighbors turned their street into a zoo for the day.
Neighbors put "exhibits" on their lawns - using stuffed animals.
Some of the kids even created information plaques for the exhibits, featuring fun facts about the animals.
Organizer, Jamie Snoke, said she saw the idea on social media, and showed it to her neighbors.
Thus, the Pearl Court Zoo was born.
"We as a neighborhood decided that we would do this to benefit the children of the neighborhood, and give them something to work on," said Snoke.
"There's just been such a feeling of doom and gloom over the last several weeks with what we've been going through all together, but today it lifted everybody's spirits and put smiles on our faces, and our our hearts today."
Jamie says she and her neighbors hope to hold the zoo every year.
