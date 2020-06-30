MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt. Zion Lions Club Pony Express Days has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
With current restrictions of 50 people or less in one gathering and no carnival, the club said it is not feasible to host the event this year.
This would have been the 40th year for the event.
It will be held in 2021 from Aug. 19-22.
