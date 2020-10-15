MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Zion school district officials confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The district said two students, including a Mt. Zion Grade School student who was at the school during the week of Oct. 5 and a Mt. Zion High School student who attended class on the same week, both tested positive. Superintendent Dr. Travis R. Roundcount said contact tracing is underway.
He added it was determined a school shutdown is not necessary at this time. This follows the district's discussions with the Macon County Health Department.
In Roundcount's words, the district is taking the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- The district will identify and notify close contacts (i.e., persons who were within six feet of a COVID-positive individual for 15 minutes or longer).
- School officials working with the health department to place staff members and students identified as having prolonged close contact with the COVID-19 case(s) in quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Macon County Health Department.
- Ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks.
- The school has been cleaned, and the school district will ensure there is proper cleaning and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
In addition, Roundcount said the following safe practices will be used:
- Students and staff who are ill with COVID-like symptoms will promptly be placed in a separate supervised area away from others until they can be sent home.
- Students are required to wear face coverings at all times, as previously directed and per school policy.
- Staff are required to wear face coverings at all times while in contact with children and other staff in the facility.
- Officials are continuously sanitizing high-touch surfaces, including door handles, stair rails, sink faucets, etc.
- Leaders removed items that cannot be properly or frequently disinfected.
- School officials are teaching students the importance of face coverings, social distancing, and proper handwashing:
- Students are discouraged from sharing personal items, e.g., water bottles.
- Students are learning new ways to greet each other without touching.
- Students are reminded to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and to cover coughs and sneezes.
- Students will be taught to wash their hands frequently and properly, following CDC guidelines on handwashing.
"As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms," Roundcount said. "Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately. If your child has had close contact with a known case of COVID-19, keep the child at home and notify your primary healthcare provider, school, and your local health department. To help prevent the spread, please wear your mask and social distance as much as possible.
"We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures to protect your children, families, and our staff and their families. For any questions or concerns, please contact us.
"Our educational services will continue as scheduled."
