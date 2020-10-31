MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt.Zion School District says it is going fully remote.
In an email to parents, Superintendent Travis Roundcount confirmed classes will be fully virtual starting next Thursday.
Roundcount said the data left them with no choice. He said the district had only one case in August, 8 cases in September and 32 during October. Most of October's cases have come in the last two weeks.
"For our staff and students' safety, I feel it's time to go fully remote since Mt. Zion, Macon County and Illinois are at all-time highs for positive cases," said Roundcount in the email.
Virtual learning will continue through the second quarter.
Free lunches will be available behind the junior high for pick-up between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting next Thursday and will continue on Mondays and Thursdays.
You can call the food service director, Darcie Hayes, at 864-2114 or email hayesd@mtzschools.org to sign up.
