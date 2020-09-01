MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A student who was at Mt. Zion High School during the week of Aug. 24 tested positive for COVID-19, district leaders announced.
Superintendent Dr. Travis R. Roundcount said the district worked with the Macon County Health Department and learned, due to the timeline of events and the positive case being asymptomatic, nobody is at risk. No person needs to be quarantined from the high school.
This is the second positive case reported in the district in a one-week span. Leaders reported a COVID-19 case at the intermediate school on Friday. Students were sent home earlier than usual on that day.
Roundcount said a deep cleaning of the areas where the student has been will occur Tuesday evening. He noted these areas were cleaned "several times since last week."
"As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms or have been tested for COVID-19 and have not yet received the results," Roundcount said. "Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately.
We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families. For any questions or concerns, please contact us."
Mt. Zion Community Unit School District No. 3 will have a remote learning day for all students on Sept. 2. All in-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Thursday, Sept. 3.
