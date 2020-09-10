MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A staff member in the Mt. Zion school district has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Travis R. Roundcount, Mt. Zion's superintendent, announced Thursday the staff member worked around students on the week of Aug. 31 at Mt. Zion Intermediate School and Junior High School.
"Even though the staff member hasn't been in the building this week, we are still coordinating our efforts with the Macon County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread within our school and community," Roundcount's statement said. "The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health."
Mt. Zion schools are working to place identify and notify close contacts of the positive case. Close contacts are defined as people who were within 6 feet of a positive COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or longer.
The district is also working with the Macon County Health Department to place staff members and students found to have had "prolonged close contact" with a COVID-19 case in 14 days of quarantine. Those contacts will also get a separate notification from the health department.
Students and staff will continue to be monitored for illness signs and symptoms, Roundcount said. He added the school has bee cleaned several times in the last week. High-touch surfaces are continuously sanitized, and items that can't be properly or frequently disinfected have been removed.
Roundcount said students are taught the importance of wearing face coverings, social distancing and washing hands. They are discouraged from sharing personal items and are learning new ways to greet each other without touching.
His statement went on to say the following:
"As we receive more information from the Department of Public Health and other entities, we will implement additional recommendations and guidelines.
As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms. Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately. If your child has had close contact with a known case of COVID-19, keep the child at home and notify your primary healthcare provider, school, and your local health department.
We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures to protect your children, families, and our staff and their families. For any questions or concerns, please contact us.
Our educational services will continue as scheduled."
