MT ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt Zion Scouts BSA Troop 43 and Venturing Crew 343 announce the cancelation of their the annual Christmas Tree Sale fundraiser.
This marks the second time in the last three years that Scouts have canceled the fundraiser due to a lack of available trees.
Scouts BSA Troop Committee Chair Kent Newton, Scout Master Kevin Johnson, and Venturing Crew Advisor Chip Platt released a joint statement regarding the cancelation:
“Our long-time tree supplier informed us that they would not be able to provide trees this year, or for the next few years. After an exhaustive search for a new supplier proved fruitless, the Troop decided to cancel the sale this year.”
Over the last 30 years the fundraiser was able to provided opportunities to support the outdoor experiences for hundreds of Mt. Zion area scouts.
Newton said that the Fundraiser typically raised over $10,000 to fund annual Troop operation expenses such as insurance and registration fees, provide camping equipment such as tents and trailers and offset the cost of monthly camping and other outdoor activities for the scouts.
“One of the Scout Laws is that a Scout is thrifty, so we try to keep the costs for scouting as low as possible for families and provide opportunities for Scouts to fund their own activities.” Newton stated.
Each scout normally earned between $100 and $150 in credit for activities by working shifts at the tree stand.
In 2020, the sale was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale returned in 2021 with mixed results as 200 trees ended up going unsold reducing the group’s anticipated profit by $5,000.
Johnson said that the Troop orders about 600 trees each year.
“The Troop is required to pay for the trees up front creating a financial risk that may be too much to overcome even if we find a new supplier in the future.” Johnson stated.
All hope is not lost, for the Mt Zion Odd Fellows Lodge #300 has named the Troop as the beneficiary of their Christmas Fundraiser.
Newton said “The support from the Odd Fellows is expected to cover the 2023 administrative costs for the Troop and provide time to figure out a funding source in the future. However, the money for reducing monthly camping costs for scouts will be extremely limited this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.