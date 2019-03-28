CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is planning to hire a consultant who will review plans for the expansion of the Illinois Terminal building and a redevelopment project planned for downtown.
The News Gazette reports the consultant will be paid $72,000 to review contracts and agreements.
Cotter Consulting Inc. out of Chicago will review a $200 million project called The Yards.
The MTD would be financially involved in parts of The Yards project including an expanded bus platform, renovating and expanding the existing Illinois Terminal building, and a parking structure and a building with retail and office space.
MTD will not be involved in other parts of The Yards including a hotel, convention center, and ice arena, the News Gazette reports.