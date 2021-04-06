URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is partnering with the Champaign Unit 4 and Urbana 116 school districts to provide local middle and high school students with a virtual Learn-To-Ride presentation.
The presentations are typically provided to outgoing Fifth Grade classes to teach students the rules for riding MTD before they go on to middle school.
Unfortunately, these opportunities were not available in-person this year due to COVID-19.
MTD is happy now offering a Virtual Learn-To-Ride session on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m.
This session is available to families and students of Champaign Unit 4 and Urbana District 116 schools. The session will be presented via Zoom at the following link: [ride.mtd.org/ZoomBus]ride.mtd.org/ZoomBus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.