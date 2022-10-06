(WAND WEATHER) - Many hometowns across Central Illinois woke up to rain Thursday morning.
We even heard a few rumbles of thunder.
It's been almost two weeks since we saw more than one-tenth of an inch of rain.
A sun and cloud mix today will push highs back into the mid-70s.
As a strong cold front moves through this evening, it'll become breezy and a few more showers are possible.
Much colder weather is in the forecast for the next couple of days.
Highs Friday and Saturday will be near 60°.
Overnight lows Friday will drop to around freezing (32°). Frost is likely and a freeze is still possible north if lows drop into the 20s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.