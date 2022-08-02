(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois is seeing some much-needed rain, and more is on the way.
Several inches of rain fell in some hometowns Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms moved through the area. This prompted several flash flood warnings.
It'll be hot and humid today with highs around 90° and low-to-mid-90s tomorrow. However, the humidity will make it feel more like 100°-115°.
Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, then moderate to heavy rain is likely Wednesday night and Thursday.
Hot and humid weather returns this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.