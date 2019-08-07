DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Mueller Water Products, Inc. plans to build a new, state-of-the-art foundry in Decatur.
Officials say the foundry, planned for 2700 N. Jasper Street, will be one of the largest finished goods brass foundries in the world. The new facility's goal is to increase production capacity to meet current and future demands of Mueller customers and the industry.
"Mueller is committed to continuing to build and strengthen our American manufacturing footprint," said Scott Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mueller. "Mueller has been in Decatur since the very beginning, and we are proud of the products that are built by our employees there. The new Decatur foundry is part of a multi-year project that will modernize our facility and provide operational efficiencies that will directly benefit our customers, employees and the local community. We look forward to continued work with the EDC and the city of Decatur."
"We greatly appreciate Mueller for selecting Decatur for this exciting project," says Ryan McCrady, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County. "Mueller has been a community partner since its founding in 1857, and their nearly 600 employees are a true representation of our community's dedicated and high-quality workforce. This new foundry not only retains jobs in our community but will create jobs throughout the construction phase in Decatur and Macon County. The foundry will be the first of its kind to be built in the United Statesin generations."
The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur says up to 250 employees will work at the new facility. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in Fall 2019.
"We applaud Mueller for making this investment in the Decatur community," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, City of Decatur. "This is another great example of growing our economy through our established business base, and we are thankful that Mueller chose Decatur for this new foundry."