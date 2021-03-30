DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Students at Muffley Elementary will be learning virtually for the rest of this week after a staff member at the school came in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
After completing contact tracing, it has been determined that Muffley Elementary will transition to virtual learning for the rest of the week.
Wednesday will remain the normally scheduled virtual learning day for all students. Thursday, April 1 is now a virtual only school day for all Muffley students.
There is no school Friday, April 2 or Monday, April 5.
Students and staff can return to in-person learning at Muffley on Tuesday, April 6 which will remain designated as an “A” day.
"Safety is a priority and we are committed to supporting our staff members impacted by these adjustments to the schedule. In the interest of privacy, DPS will not confirm further details about the individuals who are impacted," officials told WAND News in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.