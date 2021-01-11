EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Ten people were arrested after the Effingham Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force, Illinois State Police, United States Marshals Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Task Force, conducted investigations regarding numerous alleged dealers of methamphetamine, heroin, and other controlled substances.
The following indictments were obtained:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS INDICTMENTS:
Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin
50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
Kristen A. Hodge, 34, Effingham
Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin
50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
Count 2: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Michael R. Whitaker, 32, Shumway
Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin
50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
Count 3: Distribution of Methamphetamine
Maurice A. Thompson, 30, Danville
Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin
50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
Count 4: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
The maximum statutory penalties for these four counts are:
Count 1: 10 years to life imprisonment; at least 5 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10,000,000.
Count 2: 5 years to 40 years imprisonment; at least 4 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5,000,000.
Count 3: Up to 20 years imprisonment; at least 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1,000,000.
Count 4: 5 years to 40 years imprisonment; at least 4 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5,000,000.
In addition to the federal indictments, six other individuals were charged in Effingham County for various narcotics delivery charges as a result of the directed operation:
EFFINGHAM COUNTY:
David K. Gray, 44, Wheeler
Conspiracy to Deliver 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony
2 Counts – Delivery of <5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
Conspiracy to Deliver <5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
Alexandar W. Gray II, 24, Effingham
Delivery 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony
Delivery <5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Class 3 Felony
Delivery 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony
Mitchell D. Tuttle, 22, Stewardson
• 2 Counts - Delivery <5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
Joshua D. Mayberry, 28, Effingham
2 Counts - Delivery <5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Class 3 Felony
Alexa J. Feldhake, 23, Neoga
Delivery 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony
2 Counts - Delivery <5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
The maximum statutory penalties for these felonies in Illinois are:
Class 1 Felony: 4 years to 15 years imprisonment; 2 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $25,000.
Class 2 Felony: 3 years to 7 years imprisonment; 2 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $25,000.
Class 3 Felony: 2 years to 5 years imprisonment; 1 year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $25,000.
Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon said, “Having one of our Sheriff’s Deputies permanently assigned to the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force has afforded the City and the County the ability to follow these drug dealers outside our jurisdiction to help stop the flow of illegal narcotics into our community.”
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland added, “Investigating and arresting narcotics dealers is a priority for the Effingham Police Department. We are aggressive in seeking out dealers and working with other agencies to meet our goal of getting those dealers off the streets. The hard work and joint effort that occurred between all agencies paid off with tremendous results. I am very proud of the work of all the personnel who contributed to this effort.”
