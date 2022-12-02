DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon.
Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported.
The intersection has been reopened.
