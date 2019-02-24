PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - A six hour standoff in Pleasant Plains ended with a man in the hospital.
Sangamon County Sheriff's office tells WAND just before 2 A.M. Sunday, a Menard County Sheriff deputy attempted to stop a vehicle, who fled from the scene. The man crossed county lines, making his way into Sangamon County. The man eventually stopped in a driveway, where he locked himself in his vehicle. Sangamon County Sheriff's department took over once in the driveway. Deputies determined the man lived at the house.
When deputies approached the vehicle, they found he had a gun inside, which led officers to back off and start negotiations. At this point the Sangamon County SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiation team worked to talk the man out of the vehicle.
The 34-year-old threatened to kill himself, and even threatened to make officers kill him during the standoff.
After six hours of negotiation, the man surrendered himself to police six hours later, where he was taken to the hospital for mental evaluation.
The man currently faces two felony charges: unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault.
Departments included in this arrested: Menard County Sheriff's Office, Pleasant Plains Police Department, Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.