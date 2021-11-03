(WAND)-Traffic down to one lane on I-74 after multi-unit traffic crash, per police.
Illinois State Police and EMS are currently on the scene of a multi-unit traffic crash on I-74 westbound between Lincoln Ave. and Neil Ave Milepost 182.5.
Police say traffic at this location is down to one lane, driver’s moving in the left lane.Traffic on I-74 westbound is backing up quickly to Cunningham Ave and possibly further.
Police urge travelers to drive with caution through the area, and to expect slow or stopped traffic.
