DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police want the public's help in solving multiple arsons.
Authorities said there have been numerous arsons in the last several weeks from June 14 throughout Decatur. A large number of them are at residences located within a few blocks from Old Kings Orchard Community Center, located at 815 N. Church St.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS. Tips can be given anonymously and information could lead to a reward of $500 or more.
This is the Decatur Police Department's Crime of the Week for June 14.
