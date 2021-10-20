SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It was a busy Wednesday at the State Capitol as lawmakers met for the annual fall veto session. Lawmakers pushed through bills, some of which are already on their way to the governor’s desk.
Flags at Half Staff
House Bill 3372 is now awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature after passing both houses today. The proposal would set formal guidelines for when the U.S. Flag should be flown at half-staff. The bill states the governor can lower a flag to half-staff in honor of the death of a government official, a member of the armed forces or a first responder, along with any other death the governor determines is worthy of recognition. If signed, it would put Illinois in line with federal guidelines. You can check on the status of the bill here.
Preventing Sexual Abuse in Schools
State senators unanimously voted to move forward with a bill to prevent sexual abuse and grooming in schools. The bill would require two teacher training days each year for child abuse prevention and sexual harassment prevention training. It would also mandate Illinois schools develop a code of conduct and teach students about the warning signs of grooming. The law would provide resources to parents as well, if their child was the victim of sexual abuse. The proposal now heads back to the House for review.
Licensing Midwives
Lawmakers are also considering a bill to begin licensing midwives in the state. The proposal comes as home births increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The law would create the Illinois Midwifery Board, which would set qualifications and procedures for midwives. The bill’s sponsor said in a press release, ““Midwives play a huge role in many women’s pregnancies, from providing care and guidance before pregnancy all the way to postpartum care. Making sure these health care providers have proper education and training will ensure that women are in the best hands at a vital time in their and their babies’ lives.”
The bill now heads back to the House for final approval after passing the Senate Wednesday with minor changes.
