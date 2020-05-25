DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More than one cat died in a Sunday night house fire, responders said.
According to the Decatur Fire Department, crews came after 5 p.m. to 1910 W. Leafland Ave., where they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters said they found a fire in the kitchen and quickly put it out.
There were no people home at the time, but crews did remove two unconscious dogs and several cats. The dogs became conscious, but firefighters said the cats did not respond to efforts to resuscitate them.
The American Red Cross is helping two adults and one child with relocating.
Food on the stove caused this fire, per a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.