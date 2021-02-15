(WAND) - Illinois State Police are urging all drivers who must be out to slow down when traveling saying the roads continue to deteriorate in Central Illinois.
Illinois State Police District 9 say they are at multiple crashes on Interstate 55 and 72 surrounding Springfield. Illinois State Police District 10 say they are on crashes in Champaign county on Interstate 55 and 72.
Troopers say to slow down and use extreme caution if traveling through Central Illinois. They ask drivers to allow extra time to get to your destinations and be aware of stationary emergency vehicles, highways maintenance vehicles and other vehicles that may be on the side of the roads.
