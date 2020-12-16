LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers are responding to multiple crashes on Interstate 55 near Lincoln and Interstate 72 near Illiopolis.
The most recent crash is just south of the Elkhart exit, close to milepost 114. The center and right lanes are closed.
More crashes on I-55 were reported between Lincoln and Springfield.
Troopers warn that roadways are slick and icy in many places.
Drivers are told to slow down and use caution.
WAND News is working to learn how many crashes there have been and whether anyone was injured.
