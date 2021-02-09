CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers are responding to multiple crashes and slide offs near Champaign Tuesday morning.
ISP said roadways are icing over especially on Interstate 57 between mileposts 231 and 235.
Drivers are urged to use caution, go slow, and be on the lookout for icy conditions.
WAND News will continue to update you on reported crashes as more information becomes available.
