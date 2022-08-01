ELKHART, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to residential structure fire early Monday morning.
According to Lincoln Rural, crews were dispatched at 12:08 a.m. to assist with a residential fire in Elkhart. Upon arrival, crews say the house had heavy fire showing.
Firefighters began an aerial water stream and deployed numerous hoses to extinguish the fire from the exterior.
All occupants were confirmed to be out of the residence and safe, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Crews say due to low water supply several departments were brought in for tanker operations as well as additional manpower.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
Responding agencies- Elkhart, Lincoln Rural, Mt Pulaski, Middletown, Williamsville, Sherman, Athens, Fancy Prairie, Chestnut, Latham, LCPA, Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Logan County EMA
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.