BEARDTOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Officials with multiple agencies are searching the Illinois River near Beardstown for two teen boys who went missing Thursday evening.
According to Kelly Cagle, with Beardstown Harbor, the two boys went missing around 6:00 and have not been seen since. Cagle said crews from Fulton County, Havana, Jacksonville, and Beardstown are on involved in the search.
The boys went missing near mile 88 on the river. That is near the S&R Marine and Yamaha. Cagle said the search is on the main channel of the river.
WAND News has a crew headed to Beardstown. This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.
