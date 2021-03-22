BOULDER, Colo. (WAND) - An active shooting at a Boulder supermarket Monday afternoon leaves 10 people dead including a Boulder police officer.
It happened at 2:49 p.m. at the King Soopers grocery store.
Police identified the officer killed as 51-year old Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force. Talley was the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers grocery store Monday afternoon after reports of gunfire.
Police say there is no longer a threat to the public. In a media conference, police announced they have a person in custody who was injured in the shooting and is currently at the hospital.
Law enforcement vehicles and officers massed outside the store, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters were on the roof of the store.
Some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender." They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.