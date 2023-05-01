FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple people have died and 30 have been injured in a massive pile up crash that shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 55 from milepost 72-80 Monday.
Illinois State Police said the cause of the crash was due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility.
I-55 is completely shut down at this time and will remain closed through Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.
Milepost 72-80 is located near the Farmersville exit between Divernon and Pawnee.
ISP confirmed multiple people have died, but they did not give an exact number. 30 people have been reported as injured.
The crash involved 20 commercial vehicles and between 40 to 60 passenger vehicles, ISP said.
Springfield Fire Department's hazmat members were called to the scene.
Just before 11 a.m. Farmersville Waggoner Ambulance and Fire Services were called to respond to a multi-vehicle accident just north of mile marker 75.
Illinois State Police said a crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. on northbound I-55 at mile marker 76.
At the same time, there were numerous crashes on southbound I-55 at milepost 76.
Two truck-tractor semi-trailers caught fire as a result of the crashes.
Initial response units battled blowing dust at the scene.
Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said, “The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility."
Starrick said dust storms like this one have happened before on Illinois roads “where unfortunately you have excessively high winds.” This blows the topsoil from fields across the roads.
Planting season is underway with farmers working fields across Central Illinois.
Fire command called out several more fire departments and ambulance services from Montgomery, Macoupin, and Christian counties to the crash site.
Many of the injured were taken to area hospital including Litchfield and Springfield hospitals.
Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification location for families involved in the crash.
A total of ten helicopters have been requested with four on scene.
Montgomery, Macoupin, Sangamon and Christian counties have a total of 37 ambulances dispatched to the accident.
Panhandle School has sent multiple school buses to transport stranded motorists from the scene.
Chatham Fire reported there is almost zero visibility in the area.
Motorists are urged to take an alternative route.
WAND is working to learn more and will update this story as it develops.
