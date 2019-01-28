ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A number of local fire and law enforcement departments located a missing teen Sunday night.
The Atwood Police Department says 16-year-old Corbin Moore went missing Sunday evening. Officers say he was last seen near the 300 Block of North Iowa Street wearing a dark shiny jacket, black sweat pants and tennis shoes.
According to officials, because of the weather conditions officers volunteers and crews searched for Moore throughout the evening and into the night Sunday.
Atwood Police, Atwood Fire Protection District, Douglas County Search and Rescue, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Piatt County Sheriff's Office and other volunteers searched by foot and vehicle.
Officials found Moore Sunday evening in Garrett, a village east of Atwood. Moore was not injured.
Atwood Police thank all officers, firefighters, family and friends that volunteered to locate Moore.