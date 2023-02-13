CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)-Clinton and surrounding area fire crews responded to a early morning fire.
According to the Clinton Fire Department crews were dispatched to a house on fire at 12:35 a.m. on Monday.
Kenney, Wapella, Waynesville and DeWitt County EMS were also dispatched to the scene.
Fire crews say bystanders advised them that the home was not occupied and vacant, upon arrival.
Firefighters found heavy fire conditions on the third story of the home.
The Fire Department reports master streams from ground level and tower ladder truck were used to quickly knock the flames and create a safer situation to move in and finish the attack from the inside.
Fire crews said the scene was cleared with the fire extinguished just before 4:00 a.m.
No injuries were reported and the Illinois Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
At this time no further information has been released.
