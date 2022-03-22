CHRISTIAN COUNTY, (WAND)- The Official Owaneco Fire Protection District reported several crews were on the scene of a structure fire.
According to the Protection Districts Facebook page multiple crews and first responders helped with the fire including Taylorville Firefighters Local 3144, Stonington ,Edinburg IL Fire Department, Morrisonville-Palmer Fire Protection District, Assumption Fire Dept., Taylorville PD , Dunn’s ambulance, Christian county dispatchers and the State fire marshal.
WAND is working to learn more about the fire. At this time no further information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
