DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in the 400 block of S Monroe in Clinton.
According to Dewitt County EMS Facebook page, multiple fire departments including both Clinton units were on the scene of an overnight house fire.
Officials report the fire has been put out, and fire trucks have cleared the area.
Only Ameren personnel and the State Fire Marshall Office remains on the scene.
Authorities say travelers and motorist should continue to avoid the area if possible.
With overnight temperatures dropping in the negatives, Calvary United Pentecostal Church opened it's doors as a warming center for the first responders.
WAND spoke with Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Page who said 2 residents made it out of the house safely, and no other injures were reported.
Chief Page also reported they believe the fire started from the back of the home, and the structure itself was determined to be a complete loss.
At this time no other information about the fire has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story as we learn more.
