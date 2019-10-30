DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department has to use two aerial ladders to extinguish a house fire on Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of N. Water Street around 11 p.m. for the report of smoke in the area of Division and Water. When they arrived crews found heavy fire coming from the homes second story and attic.
The fire was upgraded and additional units were called in to fight the fire. Heavy fire was coming from the attic and the roof and firefighters were ordered out of the building. Fire crews called in more firefighters, including two aerial ladders to get the fire out.
A total of 27 fire personnel were on scene to assist.
The fire was under control around 3 a.m.
No one was inside the home during the fire. No injuries were reported.
The fire is remains under investigation.