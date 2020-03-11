ILLINOIS (WAND) – Several Illinois colleges announced courses will be moved online in response to COVID-19.
Parkland College is moving as many courses as it can online by March 23, President Tom Ramage said. He added that administration and staff “will remain on campus for regular working hours”.
Ramage said Parkland will allow lab and studio components of classes to keep meeting on campus, but lecture components will be online by March 23 and continue through April 3 as the COVID-19 threat continues to be evaluated.
"This measure is intended to decrease the overall concentration of students on campus without disrupting the work of teaching and learning," Ramage said. "For students, this means that many courses will shift to the online format upon their return from next week’s spring break."
The University of Illinois system also announced plans to move courses at all three universities to online or alternate instruction by March 23. Classes will happen at regularly scheduled times, and alternative instruction methods will continue “until further notice”.
U of I officials added they believe this change will be temporary. Students will be able to choose if they want to study remotely from home or from their campus residence after spring break ends.
“Our policies will adopt best practices endorsed by state and national health officials by minimizing face-to-face exposure in classrooms and other types of large gatherings, and by limiting international and domestic travel,” a U of I statement said. “They were developed with guidance from the leading-edge healthcare experts across our universities, who have been consulting daily with a leadership team composed of the president, the chancellors and the provosts from all three universities. We will continue to monitor the outbreak and stay in constant contact with the Governor’s Office, the Illinois Department of Public Health, local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other universities around the state and the nation.”
Illinois State University has extended its spring break until March 23 and decided to move to online instruction or “other instructional modalities” from then until at least April 12. University president Larry Dietz said faculty, staff members and graduate assistants will return to work the week of March 15, with no classes that week in order to give them time to adjust to different methods of instruction.
“I understand that these actions will create serious challenges for students, faculty, staff members and the greater community that utilizes Illinois State,” Dietz said. “But this pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances making these actions prudent and necessary.”