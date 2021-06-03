VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Six people were taken to the hospital with reports of injuries after a five-vehicle traffic crash on I-74.
According to police, Joseph R. Cast, 42, of Fairmont, IL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 74 at milepost 216 on Wednesday when his vehicle left the roadway and struck the concrete barrier of the bridge located at this location.
Cast's vehicle came to rest in the middle of the roadway causing Jennifer A. Scott, 63, of Seattle, WA to crash into it.
Scott was driving a 2006 Silver Ford F150 with an attached U-Haul Trailer with a small passenger car attached; upon impact, both the trailer and the vehicle were detached.
Kyle H. Kloepper, 36, of Champaign, IL, attempted to slow down and avoid the accident before Scott's trailer struck him.
In an effort to avoid the accident, David P. Johnson, 52, of Lincoln, NE, tried to slow down when Donald L. Blackmon, 50, of Bloomington, IL, struck Johnson's vehicle, causing it to hit the detached trailer and finally came to a stop after overturning and landing on the driver side.
Cast, Scott, Johnson, and Blackmon were all transported to the hospital with reports of injuries.
Two passengers were also taken to the hospital a 17-year-old male of Lincoln, NE, and Tori AL Blackmon, 48, of Bloomington, IL.
All eastbound lanes of the Interstate 74 at milepost 216 were closed for approximately two hours for the crash investigation.
Police charged Cast with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lane usage.
At this time, no other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.