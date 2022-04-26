URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple people were taken to local hospitals after an Urbana crash involving a vehicle fire.
Urbana firefighters said the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon just east of the intersection of Wright and Beech streets. A Nissan ended up on its side and caught fire. The other vehicle involved was a Subaru.
A total of five to six people went to hospitals by ambulance, responders said. Condition information about the victims is unknown Tuesday evening.
Firefighters responded at about 3:09 p.m.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
