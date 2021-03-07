URBANA, ILL. (WAND)- Urbana Police, University of Illinois Police, and Champaign County Sheriff's Department all responded to a shots fired at ONE Illinois North Student Apartments on Melrose Village Court.
Urbana Police said the call happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday March 7 and several shots were fired.
Police said there was no victim.
This is a developing story and WAND will update as more information is released.
