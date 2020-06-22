DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple railroad crossings are closed for repairs near and around Decatur.
Norfolk Southern has scheduled a crew that is repairing multiple crossings off of IL Route 48 heading south of Decatur.
The crossings will be closed for two to three working days.
Closures include:
- CH 28 (Mt. Auburn Rd.) currently closed then south to:
- CH 41 (Wyckles Rd.) currently closed
- CH 30 (Elwin Rd.) in Blue Mound Twp. currently closed
- Main St. in Blue Mound Twp.
- Zion Chapel Rd. in Blue Mound Twp.
- Damery Rd. in Blue Mound Twp.
- CH 27 (Bethel Rd.)
- Archery Club Rd. in Pleasant View Twp.
- Andrews Street Rd. in Pleasant View Twp.
More than one crossing is likely to be closed at the same time. The closures will continue south to the county line.
