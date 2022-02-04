ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND)-Northbound traffic on I-57 is being detoured onto US RT 45 at Exit 203 due to multiple jackknifed semi trucks.
According to police several jackknifed truck-tractor semi-trailers are stranded in the roadway.
Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route if traveling in the area.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.