MUNCIE, Ind. (WAND) - Three people suffered life threatening injuries and four others are injured in a shooting near Ball State university early Saturday morning.
Police say the shooting happened after a house party attracted more people than expected in the area.
An argument broke out during the party and someone pulled a gun and started firing. Its unclear how many shots were fired.
Three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries: one victim was airlifted to Indianapolis. The other four victims had minor injuries and are expected to be okay.
According to police most people at the party only heard the shooting take place, very few actually saw what happened.
At this time 19-year-old VaShaun Harnett has been taken in custody in relation to the shooting, but police are still investigating.