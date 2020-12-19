(WAND)- Multiple states are expecting to see fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine than what was originally announced.
The chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed says he is taking personal responsibility for the "miscommunication."
Army General Gustave Perna, the COO of Operation Warp Speed, announced on Saturday morning that even though officials are hard at work trying to provide accurate numbers to states, he has no choice but to lower the vaccine allocations because of the limited amount of "releasable doses".
"I want to assure everybody, and I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication. I know that's not done much these days, but I am responsible, and I take responsibility for the miscommunication," Perna said.
"The number of doses available to us to allocate ended up being lower, so as we gave forecasts to the jurisdictions and governors and states worked their priorities against those forecasts, what we had to decide was what was going to be shipped out, I had to lower the allocations to meet the releasable doses that were presented to me."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, one of several governors, expressed concern this week about the Pfizer vaccine's reduced shipments.
According to Pritzker, Perna's office had informed the state office that the federal government anticipated a reduction of nearly 50% in the number of doses coming out over the next two weeks.
Pritzker thanked Perna for his honesty during Saturday's press conference but slammed the Trump administration's handling of the situation.
"For days, the Trump administration tried to cover up their mistakes and pushed back on the truth," the governor said in a statement.
"The state of Illinois appreciates that the federal government has finally decided to explain what happened to the people of this nation, and we would urge officials involved in this rollout to recommit themselves to honesty and transparency."
Governors in Michigan and Washington also reported that they were expecting similar reductions in the Pfizer vaccine shipments, which began distribution earlier this week, after its emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
Perna emphasized that doses of the vaccine are only shipped when they are approved as "releasable" by the FDA.
Perna also mentioned that shipments are only made when the first and second doses are guaranteed to be available for those receiving the treatment.
The general apologized for any miscommunication with governors, saying he will work hard to prevent it from happening again.
"To the governors and governors' staffs, please accept my personal apology if this was disruptive in your decision making and in the conversations with the people in your great states," he said. "I will work hard to correct this."
The general says that he is in constant communication with industry leaders and executives about vaccine rollout and will be personally contacting governors each Monday, briefing them on the number of doses he expects will be available.
He also committed to "more transparency" in his remarks, saying that the American people deserve to have a full understanding of how the vaccine is being rolled out and how many doses are getting into the country's arms.
"We have already learned a lot of lessons from last week in the initial rollout, and we will continue to apply those lessons moving forward," he said.
