GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Georgetown firefighters were called out after multiple structures caught fire Sunday afternoon.
The Georgetown Fire Department responded about 2:45 p.m. to a home on E. 12th St.
When they got there, they learned there were multiple structures on fire with two fully engulfed and on the verge of collapsing.
The fire took more than three hours to get under control and clean up.
Crews from Ridgefarm, Westville, Catlin, Tilton, Lynch, Oakwood, Kickapoo, Bismarck, Carroll, Sidell, Chrisman and Cayuga all came to assist.
