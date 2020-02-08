(WAND) - Multiple U.S. troops were killed and wounded in Afghanistan, according to four U.S military officials.
Earlier, Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the American forces in Afghanistan, said that U.S and Afghanistan forces were "engaged by direct firing."
Several U.S. personnel were either injured or killed, but the exact number and other details were not provided, said a U.S. official, who agreed to discuss the incident only on condition of anonymity.
“We are assessing the situation,” Leggett said, without providing any information on possible casualties or other details.
The U.S has more than 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, but in December three current and former U.S officials told NBC News that the Trump Administration was destined to withdraw around 4,000 of them.
In his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump referenced the peace talks, saying U.S. soldiers were not meant to serve as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.